Distrust in politics

Former US President Donald Trump bitterly questioned the fairness of presidential election having lost to Joe Biden. It is the second presidential election in recent times that would go in history as disputed one. The US Judiciary acted wisely. It showed restraint by heeding to Judge Steven’s dissent in the Bush v. Al-Gore (2000). America is the showpiece of democracy. But this distrust in the election results and the attack on the Capitol Hill mark a new era of erosion of democracy.

Interestingly, around the same time, the hollowness of the biggest democracy has also been exposed by recent WhatsApp messages leaks of an Indian TV anchor, Arnab Goswami, who was an instrument of manipulation for Narendra Modi’s RSS-supported BJP that ‘heavily won’ last election. Modi became Prime Minister for second term through farce and manipulated elections. Public opinion and voting process that followed were nothing but fraud in the name of democracy.

In 2013, Prime Minister Imran Khan disputed election results and had a sit-in for over 120 days at D-Chowk, Islamabad. Now an 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has launched protests after two years of elections, raising similar grievances. The PNA movement of 1977, ‘Long Marches’ by Benazir Bhutto in 1992 and 1998 and then Mian Nawaz Sharif’s marches and protests against Asif Ali Zardari-led Federal Government in 2012-13 all questioned fairness of elections and badly reflect on the pitfalls of the electoral process in Pakistan.

Democratic process and politics in Pakistan, US and elsewhere, are under dark clouds. These apparent manipulations of the electoral processes have brought democracy into the docket. A view is held by many that politics and democratic process by their very nature are susceptible to manipulation. To them, popular sovereignty coined by the western political thinkers was actually a fraudulent construct to promote capitalists’ agenda in the post-industrial revolution period. From the earliest times, haves (bourgeoise) in England, France, America and Russia and other parts of the world, always had effective tools to manipulate have-nots (proletariats). To check the unrest amongst the proletariats this ploy was employed. With modern technology and advancement in experiential sciences, choices once identified could be manipulated by the mighty and resourceful. Social media is today the biggest tool of this manipulation. Data of users collected from various sources is examined by experts, agencies and organizations and then it is used to manipulate minds and emotions in favour of candidates. Previously, it was managed through newspapers and pamphlets. All political parties and leaders were promoted and supported by eminent newspapers. Then came along news channels. There are now professional agencies and companies which provide services for these purposes. Here too social media teams were employed by political parties during the last two elections. Political elite know no bounds when it comes to power game.

Politicians, political parties and pressure groups, unfortunately, have become power mongers. Western democracy is built upon liberal ideas. All political systems require a value system that is necessary for their functioning. Liberal democracy requires integrity, honesty and courage and character which are even otherwise greater human values are respected and required in all societies and cultures. But the most important value needed for any system of government or society is justice. A ruler must be just. Value of justice in the ruler balances all other smaller evils. Since liberal democracy had to counter those ruling the in the Divine’s name, therefore, it was imperative that political leaders were to set and observe higher standards of conduct. Previously, piety was a great virtue. But after the sixteenth century, the ruler or princes were permitted rather advised to lie and wear the mask of hypocrisy. Earlier, the Christian concept of good conscience would partly dictate human conduct but in the post-modern age as religion had no place in human conduct, therefore, all human actions including politics fell prey to evil tendencies. Winning meant everything and at any cost. Thus, during the election campaigns dangerous games were played by fueling prejudices, hatred, racism and other negative emotions to win elections. Lies and fake news had field days.

Pakistan’s experiment with democracy has remained unpleasant for multiple reasons. The establishment has always believed that people are unfit for this system. Thus, several recipes have been tried. It is believed that all elections after 1970 elections were disputed or not fair and free. In 1977, politicians were fighting over the election results when martial Law was imposed. A democratic interval between two martial laws of 1977 and 1999 was fraught with political maneuverings, infightings, intrigues and manipulations. Long marches, protests and intolerance of political classes provided an opportunity for manipulation of the political process. An ugly game of power politics has made this whole process of elections, democracy and civilian rule an unpleasant exercise. A common man, hard pressed under the heavy wheel of his needs is disgusted with the whole process and for him the high ideals of rule of law, democracy and civilian rule are empty vessels and shallow words without any meanings. Our next generation of voters is also disillusioned with this process. For them, social and moral norms are outdated. In this atmosphere, the narrative of PDM for improving the electoral process may not attract any popular support particularly when the political process is polarized and discredited.

Pakistan’s future lies in democracy but democracy’s future can only be secured through a scrupulous, selfless and sincere political leadership that shuns greed and wealth and is willing to exercise power as a trust. A civil government can only function if power is exercised as a sacred trust- an ideal embedded in the preamble to our Constitution but seldom followed. The purpose of a civil government is to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to enjoy his life and liberty without any unlawful interference. Liberty of citizens can be secured if state power remains within the constitutional checks and state resources and offices are in the reach of everyone employing legitimate means and having the requisite qualifications. Political classes in Pakistan are used to claiming power and leadership as a matter of right. They have not only accumulated and manipulated resources to remain in power forever but they have also provided a justification to others to lay a claim over larger piece of the pie. The history of pubic offices in this region is that of patronage, manipulation and nepotism. Alleged corruption of politicians was always made an excuse of constitutional deviations in Pakistan. The whole system needs to be revitalized by purging it from toxics effects of corruption with a merciless accountability in accordance with law.

In a harsh and competing world where incredible technological advancement is dismantling the old power structures, a nation’s survival is wholly dependent on an honest and visionary leadership that is willing to sacrifice all and everything for a larger and higher purpose. Distrust in democracy can only be ended by the politicians and none else. There is no other way to build trust in the system than leading by example. There is no stronger argument than the virtue of justness personified in political leadership. It can pave the way for salvation of a nation in hard times.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021