Japanese shares surge

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended higher on Wednesday, with transport stocks leading gains, as Wall Street’s tech-driven rally overnight and strong domestic earnings forecasts boosted market sentiment.

The Nikkei share average rose 1% to 28,646.50, while the broader Topix jumped 1.3% to 1,871.09.

Japan Airlines jumped 6.56% while ANA Holdings rose 2.9%.

Central Japan Railway, the operator of the bullet trains connecting Tokyo and Osaka, gained 5.47%. West Japan Railway rose 6.86% and East Japan Railway jumped 5.48%.

Transport shares were buoyed by hopes that a drop in the number of daily COVID-19 infections would boost travel, Kurose said.

Mitsubishi Motor, up 11.34%, led gains on the Nikkei 225 index after it cut its annual net loss forecast on Tuesday.

Panasonic rose 3.84% after the electronics conglomerate said its battery business supplying Tesla Inc would be profitable this fiscal year, and raised its full-year operating profit forecast by more than half.—Reuters