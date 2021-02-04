Markets
LME official prices
04 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1965.00 1958.00 7755.50 2008.50 17756.00 25000.00 2539.00 1980.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1965.00 1958.00 7755.50 2008.50 17756.00 25000.00 2539.00 1980.00
3-months Buyer 1960.00 1962.50 7747.50 2022.00 17807.00 23250.00 2562.50 1980.00
3-months Seller 1960.00 1962.50 7747.50 2022.00 17807.00 23250.00 2562.50 1980.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22650.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22650.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
