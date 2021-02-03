ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Germany predicts chips investments of up to 50bn euros in Europe

  • Europe's share of the 440-billion-euro global semiconductor market is around 10%, with the EU currently relying on chips made abroad.
  • Automakers around the world are currently shutting assembly lines due to a shortage of semiconductor chips.
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

BERLIN: European countries are planning to support the local production of technology hardware with targeted aid that will trigger overall investments of up to 50 billion euros ($60 billion), Germany said on Wednesday.

Germany, France and 17 other EU countries agreed to join forces to invest in processors and semiconductor technologies, key to internet-connected devices and data processing in a push to catch up with the United States and Asia.

Europe's share of the 440-billion-euro global semiconductor market is around 10%, with the EU currently relying on chips made abroad. Such dependence on chips and other products has come under the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Automakers around the world are currently shutting assembly lines due to a shortage of semiconductor chips.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said during a virtual panel discussion with his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire he expected the European project, also known as Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI), to trigger overall investments in the chips industry of up to 50 billion euros.

"I assume that in all countries that are ready to take part in this IPCEI ... that we'll clearly get together a double-digit billion euros amount - and not in the lower range but rather in the middle range," Altmaier said.

"If this will be 50 billion euros at the end or if it's going more into the direction of 20 billion euros, that's beyond my predictions because I don't know how these decisions will develop in other countries like Italy, Spain, Denmark or the Netherlands."

Altmaier estimated that companies would contribute between 60-80% of the overall investments, with state subsidies from EU member states ranging between 20-40% of the final sum.

A spokesman for chip maker Infineon Technologies welcomed Altmaier's push to expand the state aid scheme from chips to microelectronics.

The European Commission and member states should act quickly now as the plan could make a significant contribution to increasing Europe's competitiveness and geopolitical resilience, the spokesman added.

European countries chips investments devices and data processing

Germany predicts chips investments of up to 50bn euros in Europe

SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters