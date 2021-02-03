ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President for coordinated efforts to address issues faced by Persons with Disabilities

  • MD PBM briefed the committee about the steps taken by his organization for the facilitation and welfare of DAPs.
APP 03 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday underscored the need for developing a road-map to address the issues being faced by Differently-Abled People (DAPs) and ensure universal access to Assistive Devices (ADs) for them.

He said that the problem of disability was of great magnitude which required integrated efforts by provincial governments, and other concerned stakeholders to address it in an effective manner.

The President expressed these remarks while chairing the 1st meeting of the National Steering Committee on Improving Access to Assistive Technology for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The meeting was attended by Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Aon Abbas Buppi, senior officials of Ministries of Human Rights, Industries, Science and Technology, and provincial governments including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

MD PBM briefed the committee about the steps taken by his organization for the facilitation and welfare of DAPs.

He informed that financial assistance, wheel-chairs and other assistive devices had been provided to PWDs. He apprised that a list of 25 types of ADs for PWDs on the basis of various disabilities had been developed as per the World Health Organization’s standards.

The President further said that PWDs were facing a number of problems in Pakistan like lack of customized assistive devices and access to public buildings.

He emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration among provinces as well as with international bodies to serve the cause of PWDs in a better way.

The meeting agreed to appoint focal persons by the concerned ministries for better coordination among provinces.

The meeting also stressed the need to provide tax exemption to accessories which are used in assistive devices and artificial limbs.

The President appreciated the efforts made by PBM for the welfare of PWDs.

Arif Alvi

President for coordinated efforts to address issues faced by Persons with Disabilities

SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters