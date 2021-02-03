ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
Pakistan

CM directs to observe Kashmir day with zeal

  • A strong voice would be raised against Indian oppression and brutalities as 220 million people firmly stand with Kashmiris, he said.
APP 03 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed that Kashmir Solidarity Day be observed with full zeal, fervour and devotion.

In a statement issued here, he appealed to the citizens to actively participate in congregations and rallies to be held on this day while following corona SOPs.

A host of functions will be held in the province to commemorate the Kashmir Solidarity Day to give a strong message to the Hindu supremacist Modi regime and the global community that Kashmir belonged to Pakistan, he added.

The CM said the whole nation would express its complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren on February 5 that oppressed Kashmiris were not alone in their struggle for freedom.

A strong voice would be raised against Indian oppression and brutalities as 220 million people firmly stand with Kashmiris, he said.

The wickedness and brutality of the Modi regime has been fully exposed before the world and India could not retain its illegal occupation over occupied Jammu & Kashmir any longer.

