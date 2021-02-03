Pakistan
Over 100,000 people will be vaccinated daily in coming days: Fawad
- Fawad said that after Sinopharm, AstraZeneca would be available in Pakistan within a few weeks.
03 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said more than 100,000 people would be able to be vaccinated daily in the coming days.
In a tweet, the federal minister stated that the COVID-19 vaccination has been started from today and 40,000 health workers will be vaccinated today. However, more than 100,000 people would be vaccinated daily in the coming days.
Chaudhry Fawad said that after the Chinese vaccine `Sinopharm', the next COVID-19 vaccine`AstraZeneca’ would be available in Pakistan within a few weeks.
The tweet of the federal minister came soon after the first COVID-19 vaccination drive started in the country on Wednesday.
