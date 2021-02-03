ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afridi vows to raise Kashmiris' plight at all int'l legal fora

  • Afridi said that Pakistan would keep exposing the Indian expansionist agenda and it can no more mislead the world.
APP 03 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday said that Pakistan would continue raising Kashmir issue on all legal, human rights and political forums until its resolution.

Addressing the participants of a seminar held under the aegis of Institute of Regional Studies and Kashmir Committee here, Afridi said that India's Hindutva regime should be tried for committing war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Indian regime had criminally mislead the World opinion as EU Disinfo Lab had fully exposed a network of fake media outlets and NGOs being operated by India.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the Kashmiri people ask United Nations Security Council to materialise its commitment to hold an impartial and free plebiscite to decide their fate independently," he said.

Afridi said that Pakistan would keep exposing the Indian expansionist agenda and it can no more mislead the world.

"Kashmir Committee has been reaching out to all stakeholders to develop its policy on Kashmir dispute. All political parties had representation the Committee and the Committee was working to help raise the issue with a single voice," he said.

Afridi said the tribal Pashtuns had joined hands with the Kashmiri freedom fighters to help liberate Jammu and Kashmir in 1948 and even today, the people of Pakistan stand by Kashmiris through thick and thin.

Today, Afridi said, even the Indian minorities are saying that Jinnah had taken a right decision by getting an independent state for the Muslims of India.

Afridi asked Pakistani youth to become bloggers, vlogers and social media activists to help counter fake propaganda by Indian social media sites.

He asked all political parties to speak with one voice on Kashmir.

Shehryar Khan Afridi

Afridi vows to raise Kashmiris' plight at all int'l legal fora

SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters