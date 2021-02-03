PM directs to facilitate poor slum dwellers in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take immediate steps for the facilitation of poor slum dwellers in the surroundings of Red Zone area of Islamabad.

He gave the directions on the suggestion of a citizen on Pakistan Citizens Portal. The Prime Minister directed that transport be provided to the women, elderly and other persons carrying wood on their shoulders. The transport facility will be provided to these slum dwellers free of cost.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the CDA has started providing transport service to them under which the women, children and the elderly persons will have access to Muslim colony.