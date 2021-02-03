Farmers' protest: India says temptation of sensationalist social media comments by celebrities is neither accurate nor responsible

India has said that the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible regarding the farmers' protest in the country.

The statement comes following US pop superstar Rihanna's tweet on the issue. “Why aren’t we talking about this?!” Rihanna said in a Twitter post, sharing a CNN article on the demonstrations using the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

Immediately, her tweet created a flutter on social media, with Kangana Ranaut tweeting, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers, they are terrorists who are trying to divide India... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”

Following Rihanna's tweet, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that a 'very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about the new reforms'.

The statement further said that the ministry would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the statement said.

The statement added that the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, 'especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible'.

Tens of thousands of young and old farmers have blocked roads leading into New Delhi for more than two months against the new farm laws passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

They demand that the government repeal the three laws passed in September last year, saying that these laws will destroy their livelihoods by bringing India’s vast agricultural sector under corporate control.

Last week, a tractor rally by farmers turned violent, in which one died and hundreds, including police officers were injured.