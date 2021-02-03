Markets
Hong Kong stocks down at lunch
03 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Shares in Hong Kong fell in the morning session Wednesday, capping a two-day rally from last week's sell-off, with buying hit by a decision by China's central bank to tighten liquidity in mainland financial markets.
The Hang Seng Index eased 0.47 percent, or 137.95 points, to 29,110.75.
