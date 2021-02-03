Markets
Ex-ECB chief Draghi called in after Italy govt talks fail
03 Feb 2021
ROME: Italy's president called in former central banker Mario Draghi for talks on how to resolve the political crisis after the ruling parties failed on Tuesday to agree a new government.
President Sergio Mattarella's spokesman said he had asked the former head of the European Central Bank to meet with him for talks on Wednesday.
