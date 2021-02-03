Federal ministries and departments: NA body for transparency in appointments

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has directed that the transparency must be ensured in the appointments in federal ministries and departments with respect to quota of provinces and minorities.

A meeting of the sub-committee of the Cabinet Secretariat was convened with Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday has taken up the concerns of minorities and provinces over the appoints of their quota in federal government department and ministries.

The meeting was given briefing by the Establishment Division cabinet division.

The committee directed that a mechanism should be developed on appointment of quota of minorities in a way that no one’s right was affected.

The chairman of the committee further stated that there are serious concerns of minorities and provinces over appointment of their quota in federal government departments.

The committee members were of the view that implementation on six percent quota of Balochistan in federation must be strictly followed.

The chairman of the committee stated that process of domicile has to be corrected for implementation of the quota.

He said that there is need to check the quota in accordance with the voter list.

The meeting was informed by the officials that steps were being taken to remove the flaws in implementations of quota are being addressed and implementation of Balochistan quota was being viewed in the context of Aghaze-Haqooq Balochistan.

