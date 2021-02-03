TIP chairman passes away

KARACHI: Sohail Muzzafar, Advocate Supreme Court and Chairman Transparency International-Pakistan, passed away here Tuesday. He was 71.

Adil Gilani, his associate at TIP told Business Recorder that he was infected with Covid-19 some weeks ago. He recovered from Covid-19, but later his condition deteriorated and he breathed his last on Tuesday. He was buried in the evening.

Gilani said that Sohail Muzzafar remained Chairman TIP since 2009 till his death. He was known corporate lawyer having expertise in Customs related issue.

He said Sohail Muzzafar was a hardworking and highly professional lawyer, who always strived for rule of law.

Gilani said that Sohail Muzzafar left behind a widow, two sons and one daughter to mourn his death.

Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) expressed his condolence over the death of senior lawyer Sohail Muzzafar and requested its members to pray for the departed soul.

