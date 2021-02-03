ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 03 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
(KELSC-5) K-Electric Ltd.     27.01.2021   03.02.2021          -              -                  -
Bunny-s Ltd.                  28.01.2021   04.02.2021     04.02.2021          -                  -
Ghani Global Holding          29.01.2021   04.02.2021          -         22.01.2021         10 (B)
(KELSC-5) K-Electric          27.01.2021   03.02.2021          -              -                  -
Ravi Textile Mills            28.01.2021   03.02.2021          -              -                  -
Frontier Ceramics             02.02.2021   08.02.2021     08.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Premium Tex Mills             04.02.2021   11.02.2021     11.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Ghani Glass                   05.02.2021   12.02.2021          -         03.02.2021         65 (I)
BankIslami Pakistan           05.02.2021   11.02.2021     11.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Ferozsons Laboratories        05.02.2021   12.02.2021     12.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Mehran Sugar Mills            05.02.2021   12.02.2021     12.02.2021          -                  -
Attock Petroleum              10.02.2021   16.02.2021          -         08.02.2021         25 (I)
Pakistan Oilfields            10.02.2021   17.02.2021          -         08.02.2021        200 (I)
(DAWHSC-1) Dawood
Hercules Corporation          10.02.2021   16.02.2021          -              -                  -
Sana Industries               11.02.2021   18.02.2021     18.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Dolmen City Riet              12.02.2021   18.02.2021          -         10.02.2021       3.3 (II)
Chashma Sugar Mills           15.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021          -             50 (F)
Premier Sugar Mills           15.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021          -                  -
Macter International          16.02.2021   23.02.2021          -              -             19 (I)
Indus Dyeing & Mfg            17.02.2021   24.02.2021     24.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Sunrays Textile Mills         17.02.2021   24.02.2021     24.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Mitchells Fruit Farms         17.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021          -                Nil
Bank Al-Habib                 15.03.2021   25.03.2021     25.03.2021     11.03.2021         45 (F)
International Steel           15.03.2021   22.03.2021          -         11.03.2021         30 (I)
ICI Pakistan                  17.02.2021   23.02.2021          -         15.02.2021        200 (I)
Fauji Fertilizer              12.03.2021   18.03.2021     18.03.2021     10.03.2021         34 (F)
Colgate Palmolive             13.02.2021   19.02.2021          -         11.02.2021        250 (I)
(HBLTFC) Habib Bank           13.02.2021   19.02.2021          -              -                  -
Faran Sugar Mills             18.02.2021   24.02.2021     24.02.2021          -                Nil
Fauji Foods                   19.03.2021   25.03.2021     25.03.2021          -                Nil
Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim    22.03.2021   29.03.2021     29.03.2021          -                Nil
Tri-Pack Filmst               07.04.2021   14.04.2021     14.04.2021     05.04.2021         50 (F)
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

