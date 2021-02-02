ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
SC rejects bail of accused involved in murder, arson, desecration of Holy Quran

  • A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.
APP 02 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas of six accused involved in murder, arson and desecration of Holy Quran.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that his clients were falsely nominated in the case. There were no evidence against the accused, he added.

They were accused of setting fire to a house in Total Chennai area of Nawabshah in which 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were killed and three others were injured.

The accused include Ghulam Haider, Ali Gohar, Allah Bakhsh, Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Hussain and Ali Gul.

