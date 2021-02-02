Rihanna speaks up for farmers' protest in India

In an extraordinary development, singer Rihanna has extended her support to the farmers’ protest as she took to social media questioning the internet ban imposed by the BJP government.

Sharing a news report by CNN on India’s farmers’ protest, the renowned singer asked, “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”

The report by the US publication was about the government’s decision to cut internet services to protesting farmers.

This was after the BJP government in Haryana banned internet services in 14 out of 22 districts. The ban was first for 24 hours before the government extended it till 2 February.

A similar ban was imposed in parts of Delhi by the city police, which reports to India’s ministry of home affairs headed by Amit Shah.

The singer has in excess of 100 million followers on Twitter alone. The Centre’s Narendra Modi government may not like the farmers’ movement gaining international appeal.