First-ever livestock policy to ensure growth of livestock, dairy development: CM Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the first-ever livestock policy of the province had been devised which would ensure growth and progress of livestock and dairy development sector on modern lines.

Presiding over a meeting about livestock and dairy development department here he said that the policy would be presented before the cabinet for approval. Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and others attended the meeting. Secretary Livestock briefed about the departmental performance and future goals.

The CM also gave in-principle approval to upgrade veterinary hospitals in Okara, Mianwali, Attock, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan to provide house jobs to the DVMs. Meanwhile, a model dairy farm will also be established in DG Khan, he added.

Usman Buzdar directed the livestock department to adopt a strategy for non-functional institutions and resources should be utilized for modern training while curtaining unnecessary expenditures.

He further directed to arrange modern training for small-scale livestock breeders to apprise them about the latest livestock techniques.

Modern training was important for increasing the production of milk and wheat and animal species should be encouraged to achieve this target, he added.

The CM directed to collect authentic livestock data for perfect planning and said that Punjab Veterinary Healthcare Commission would be established to monitor veterinary clinics.

He directed to revive the departmental helpline 9211 for livestock farms, adding that livestock sector's development would strengthen the whole economy.