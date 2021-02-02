ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Pfizer sees about $15bn in 2021 sales from COVID-19 vaccine

  • The company said it expects total 2021 revenue of between $59.4 billion and $61.4 billion.
  • The vaccine was among the first to be authorized for emergency use in the United States and several other countries, and analysts have forecast billions in sales.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday forecast sales of about $15 billion from the coronavirus vaccine that it is making along with German partner BioNTech and raised its full-year profit forecast.

The company said it expects total 2021 revenue of between $59.4 billion and $61.4 billion.

The vaccine was among the first to be authorized for emergency use in the United States and several other countries, and analysts have forecast billions in sales.

In the fourth quarter, the vaccine brought in sales of $154 million, below expectations of $462 million, according to consensus estimates compiled by brokerage Mizuho.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $3.10 to $3.20 per share, up from its prior forecast of $3 to $3.10 per share.

