ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chad bans protests ahead of vote announcement

  • Deby, a 68-year-old former army chief, has been in power since December 1990, when he ousted the autocratic Hissene Habre.
AFP 02 Feb 2021

N'DJAMENA: Chad's government has barred the opposition from staging protests ahead of an expected announcement by President Idriss Deby Itno's party that the veteran leader will be its champion in upcoming elections.

In a decree published late Monday, Public Security Minister Mahamat Tahir Orozi said the authorities "cannot allow the holding of such protests, which have the potential to provoke public disorder across the country."

The organisers told AFP the demonstrations were "peaceful marches" for political change and equality and vowed to carry on with them as scheduled. They are due to take place every day from Thursday to Sunday.

Deby, a 68-year-old former army chief, has been in power since December 1990, when he ousted the autocratic Hissene Habre.

He has been re-elected every five years since then, thanks to constitutional changes approved by a referendum in 2005 to remove limits on presidential terms.

He is expected to be named by his party on Saturday as its candidate for the April 11 elections.

protests vote Chad

Chad bans protests ahead of vote announcement

SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections

Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters