US oil producer ConocoPhillips fourth-quarter loss narrows
- The company's adjusted loss shrank to $201 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $331 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter.
02 Feb 2021
US shale producer ConocoPhillips on Tuesday posted a smaller loss than the previous quarter, as crude oil prices recovered from their pandemic-driven lows.
The company's adjusted loss shrank to $201 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $331 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter.
