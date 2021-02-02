ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations

Manson’s record label said in light of the “disturbing allegations” the company “will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately.”
Reuters Updated 02 Feb 2021

Rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after Westworld TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood said that he “horrifically abused me for years.”

Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from around 2007 and was briefly engaged to him in 2010, made the accusation in an Instagram post.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she wrote.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” Wood added.

!{}(https://www.instagram.com/p/CKvmsUmF1ho/)

Three other women on Monday also posted accusations on Instagram against Manson of emotional and psychological abuse in the last 10 years.

Manson’s record label, Loma Vista Recordings, said in a statement that in light of the “disturbing allegations” by Wood and other women the company “will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately.”

“Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects,” the Loma Vista statement added.

Manson said in a post on Instagram his intimate relationships have always been consensual.

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth,” he wrote.

The singer-songwriter is known for his Gothic-inspired black outfits and heavy make-up. His hits include “The Dope Show” and “Personal Jesus.”

Wood had testified before the U.S. Congress and California Senate about her experience with domestic violence and rape without identifying who was responsible.

Wood started her career as a child actor in such films as Thirteen. Other credits include The Wrestler and the TV series Mildred Pierce.

She said on Monday that she was “done living in fear of retaliation, slander and blackmail... I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

The actor’s representatives did not return a request for further comment on Monday.

Dozens of men in entertainment, politics, business and sports have been accused of sexual misconduct or emotional abuse since the #MeToo movement went viral in 2017 following multiple allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein was sentenced in 2020 to 23 years in prison.

harassment MeToo

Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations

SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections

Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters