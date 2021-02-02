Sports
Australia's tour of South Africa postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic
02 Feb 2021
MELBOURNE: Australia's cricket tour of South Africa has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community," CA's interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.
