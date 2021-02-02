ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.41%)
ASC 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
ASL 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.15%)
AVN 103.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
BOP 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
DGKC 117.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.07%)
EPCL 50.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.47%)
FCCL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.42%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.49%)
FFL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-6.95%)
HUBC 91.23 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.95%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
JSCL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
PPL 93.26 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.16%)
PRL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.76%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 45.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.76%)
TRG 124.40 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.35%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,998 Increased By ▲ 45.89 (0.93%)
BR30 26,042 Increased By ▲ 345.8 (1.35%)
KSE100 46,569 Increased By ▲ 320.77 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,398 Increased By ▲ 189.5 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's Indigo Paints soars 84% in stellar market debut

  • Pune-based Indigo Paints clocked a 78% jump in profit for the year ended March 31, 2020, on revenue growth of 16.6%, according to its prospectus.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: Shares in Indigo Paints Ltd jumped 84% in their market debut on Tuesday after a bumper response to the Indian paint maker's $160 million initial public offering (IPO) last month, underscoring investor confidence in the sector as the economy recovers.

Indigo Paints opened at 2,607.5 rupees ($35.71), a 75% premium to its issue price of 1,490 rupees, and rose to as much as 2,747 rupees, boosted by market euphoria following the federal budget on Monday, which included a proposal to extend a tax holiday for low-cost housing projects.

The Indian paint industry is valued at about 545 billion rupees and is expected to grow to 971 billion rupees by 2024, according to the company's prospectus.

Conglomerate Grasim Industries Ltd announced its foray into the paint industry last month, with a 50 billion rupee investment, citing robust outlook for the organized sector.

India has seen robust responses to consumer-focused IPOs and market debuts in recent months, as the stock market galloped to record highs on strong foreign inflows, boosted by coronavirus vaccine hopes and abundant liquidity in global markets.

Investors bid for 117 times the shares on offer in the Indigo Paints' initial public offering, where it issued new shares worth 3 billion rupees and existing investors, including Sequoia Capital India Investments, sold stake worth 8.7 billion rupees.

Pune-based Indigo Paints clocked a 78% jump in profit for the year ended March 31, 2020, on revenue growth of 16.6%, according to its prospectus.

The company will use proceeds from the IPO, which ran from Jan. 20-22, to fund the expansion of a manufacturing facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, purchase equipment and repay debt.

Coronavirus Vaccine Shares in Indigo Paints Ltd Grasim Industries Ltd Indigo Paints Pune

India's Indigo Paints soars 84% in stellar market debut

Coronavirus vaccination campaign to be started today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters