Dairy farmers announce Rs 20 increase in Milk price

  • Earlier, milk retailers have warned dairy farmers and wholesalers they would not raise the price of milk in the future without notification from the city administration.
Ali Ahmed 02 Feb 2021

Coming as a major inflation bomb on a common man, dairy farmers have announced an increase of Rs 20 per liter in the price of milk.

According to Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association of Pakistan, milk will be sold at Rs 140 per liter from February 11.

The development comes after the federal government announced to increase the prices of petroleum products up to 4,6 percent, partially by adjusting high rate of petroleum levy (PL) and ex-refiner, for first half of February 2021. In a fortnightly review, the government increased the price of petrol by Rs 2.70 per litre, High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs 2.88 per litre, Light Speed Diesel (LDO) by Rs 3 per litre and kerosene oil (SKO) by Rs 3.54 per litre.

Earlier, milk retailers have warned dairy farmers and wholesalers they would not raise the price of milk in the future without notification from the city administration.

As per media reports, a letter from Khalil Ahmed, spokesperson of All Karachi Malik Retailers Welfare Association, to Shakir Umar Gujjar, President, Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association of Pakistan, said that future increase in milk prices should be conditional on government notification.

