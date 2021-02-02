US Embassy assures Daniel’s family of justice

ISLAMABAD: The United States Embassy in Islamabad on Monday paid a huge tribute to slain American journalist Daniel Pearl on his death anniversary, saying the US is committed to securing justice for his family and to holding those who murdered him 19 years ago accountable.

“We will not forget Daniel Pearl. On this day in 2002, American Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl was murdered by terrorists while pursuing a story in Pakistan. Today, we remember his legacy as we continue to speak out against extremism,” the Embassy stated in a tweet.

In another tweet, the Embassy stated: “The United States is committed to securing justice for Daniel Pearl’s family and to holding those who murdered him 19 years ago accountable.”

