PM congratulates KP govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan onMonday congratulated the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for becoming the first province in the country to extend universal health coverage to all of its citizens.

“Congratulations to KP government for making KP first province in (Pakistan) with Universal Health Coverage for all KP-domiciled citizens,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

Under the initiative, around 40 million residents of the province would avail free health insurance of up to Rs 1,000,000 per family per year. The beneficiaries would be able to get free medical facility in over 400 designated private and government hospitals across the province.