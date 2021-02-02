Murad orders removal of encroachments along Gujjar nullah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Karachi administration to start anti-encroachment drive along the Gujjar Nullah from Feb 3 and also issued directives for construction of a water channel from Sadi Town to Lat Dam for saving the area from Urban flooding.

He took these decisions while presiding over a Provincial Coordination & Implementation Committee (PCIC) meeting here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Corps Commander Karachi Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, GOC Karachi Maj-Gen Aqeel, Director ISPR Brig Jahangir, representatives of FWO, VC NED Dr Sarosh Lodhi, provincial secretaries, commissioner Karachi and administrator Karachi, MD Water Board and other concerned.

The chief minister directed Karachi commissioner and administrator Laiq Ahmed to start removing soft encroachment from Feb 3 to 13 and then from Feb 14 lunch a full-scale drive.

Minister Local Government Nasir Shah said 10 dumpers, four loaders, four excavators, two Jack hammers and 100 manual labour have been engaged and they would start operation from February 3. He added that debris would be dumped at Jam Chakro. At this the chief minister directed IG Police to deploy police force for the security.

Murad Ali Shah also directed the commissioner to provide cheques to all the 3,957 people to be affected with the removal of encroachments.

It may be noted that an amount of Rs 15,000 per household on six monthly bases, is being given to the affected people. The amount (cheques) is being given through biometric verification of the dislocated occupant.

Mahmoodabad Nullah: The meeting was told that out of 7.5 km length of both sides of Mahmoodabad Nullah, 7 km have been cleared by removing the encroachment and 500 meters have yet to be cleared.

The chief minister was told that out of 65 compensation cheques 45 have been distributed among the affected people and 20 cheques would be distributed shortly because the concerned affectees were out of the city.

Solid Waste Management: Minister Local Government Nasir Shah told the meeting that in order to make Solid Waste Management more efficient new draft Sindh Solid Waste Act has been prepared. The draft act has been sent to the law department for legal vetting.

Lat Dam: The meeting decided to develop a separate storm water drain from Saadi Town to Lat Dam so that the area could be saved from flooding during heavy downpour. The chief minister directed NED University to study the project and submit their report.

Thado Dam: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking a policy decision decided to store wastewater/rainwater into Thado Dam to use it for agricultural purposes.

