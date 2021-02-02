ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold demand eases in China ahead new year

Reuters 02 Feb 2021

BEIJING: Physical gold demand eased in top consumer China this week as coronavirus-led restrictions dampened retail buying ahead of the Chinese New Year.

Dealers sold gold at anywhere between a discount of $4 and a premium of $4 an ounce over benchmark spot gold prices, versus $0.50-$4 premiums last week.

“Gold is uninteresting to Chinese investors in the current climate given its weaker returns recently. Gold premiums will neither collapse nor skyrocket,” said Bernard Sin, regional director for Greater China at MKS Switzerland.

China has imposed lockdowns and discouraged travel ahead of its Lunar New Year in early February.

“The Chinese new year is not helping demand this time,” said Ronald Leung, chief dealer for Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

An initial pick-up in buying in view of the key holiday had pushed Chinese prices into a premium for the first time in 11 months in the week to Jan. 15.

In Hong Kong, gold dealers operated between a discount of $3 an ounce and a $1.50 premium.

Singapore premiums were around $1.2-$1.8.

“We’re seeing a lot more festive buying. Many companies are also giving small gold gifts to employees,” said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.

Interest in silver had also shot up alongside a spike in global prices, he added.

India saw modest gold demand, with retail buyers encouraged by a dip in domestic rates to their lowest in over a month earlier this week.

“People were making small jewellery purchases for weddings and even coins for the investment purpose,” said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.

Premiums rose to about $2.5 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 12.5% import and 3% sales levies, from $1 last week.

Jewellers were not active as many were waiting for policy decisions in the upcoming budget, due on Feb. 1, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.

The country’s gold consumption is expected to rebound in 2021, the World Gold Council said.

Coronavirus lockdowns Gold Spot gold Ronald Leung GoldSilver Brian Lan Ashok Jain

Gold demand eases in China ahead new year

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

CPEC projects: Ministers concerned at slow progress

Two ordinances laid: NA adopts CPEC Authority, two other bills

Talks with Mansha-led IPPs in final stages: Tabish

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.