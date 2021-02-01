ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Asad for ‘career progression’ of NA staff

  • He stressed that meritocracy was key to eliminate the culture of nepotism and recommendation culture.
APP 01 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday underlined the need for ‘career progression’ and ‘incentivization’ of the parliamentary staff aimed at boosting their productivity.

Addressing the distribution ceremony of ‘promotion & up-gradation’ orders of NA secretariat Employees, he said the employees of the legislative body were its backbone, serving the House with full dedication and commitment.

He said after assuming office of the Speaker, he noticed that the officers/officials of the National Assembly were stuck in the same grade for fifteen years or more, adding most of the cadres had no promotional incentive or career growth opportunities, thus the situation warranted immediate formulation of service structure, service rules and career growth plan.

He remarked that after the implementation of new service rules through directive number 5 on November 2019, as many as 304 employees were promoted or granted time scale promotions in first phase.

Asad Qaiser mentioned that out of this loop majority employees were Naib Qasids, staff car drivers and other ancillary staff of the House.

He added that total of 187 employees had been elevated to the next grade, out of which 111 were non-gazetted staff.

The speaker advised the employees to follow rules and serve with dedication to improve the efficiency and achieve the organizational goals.

He stressed that meritocracy was key to eliminate the culture of nepotism and recommendation culture.

The Senior Officers and Officials of the National Assembly employees expressed their gratitude for the policy, pursued by the speaker to ensure merit-based promotion. They said the promotion carried out in tenure of Speaker Asad Qaiser was unprecedented.

They also said that the merit based policy of promotion and up-gradation would be beneficial to their career growth. They pledged to serve this House with dedication, honesty and keeping in view the best interest of the House.

The ceremony was attended by National Assembly Secretary Tahir Hussain, Advisor to Speaker on Legislative and Constitutional Affairs Latif Yousafzai, Additional Secretary (Admin) Chaudhry Mubarak Ali, Secretary to Speaker Shehryar Khan and other senior officers of the Secretariat.

Asad Qaiser

Asad for ‘career progression’ of NA staff

PM Imran answers citizens' questions on telephone

Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters