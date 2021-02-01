Pakistan
PDM's hollow threat of resignations exposed: Shibli Faraz
- The conspiracies of the opposition have died down, he remarked.
01 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that January 31 deadline of resignations set by Pakistan Democratic Movement( PDM) has passed.
In a tweet, the minister said that the opposition's hollow threat of resignation has also been exposed.
Shibli Faraz said that the nation has come to know that their agenda was self-interest and lust for power.
The conspiracies of the opposition have died down, he remarked.
He said that the people have rejected every word and deed of the opposition and sided with the democratically elected government.
Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM
PDM's hollow threat of resignations exposed: Shibli Faraz
PM Imran answers citizens' questions on telephone
Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand
Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi
EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup
Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case
Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others
K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM
West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld
First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal
Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months
Read more stories
Comments