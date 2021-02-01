ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
PDM's hollow threat of resignations exposed: Shibli Faraz

  • The conspiracies of the opposition have died down, he remarked.
APP 01 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that January 31 deadline of resignations set by Pakistan Democratic Movement( PDM) has passed.

In a tweet, the minister said that the opposition's hollow threat of resignation has also been exposed.

Shibli Faraz said that the nation has come to know that their agenda was self-interest and lust for power.

The conspiracies of the opposition have died down, he remarked.

He said that the people have rejected every word and deed of the opposition and sided with the democratically elected government.

