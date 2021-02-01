ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,641 Decreased By ▼ -232.03 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai leads major Gulf markets higher

  • Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was up 0.1%, with Banque Saudi Fransi and SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co rising 1.7% and 2.7%, respectively.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, with indexes in the United Arab Emirates leading the gains on the back of their financial and property shares.

Dubai's main share index advanced 1.9%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties jumping 3.8% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank rising 2.4%.

Dubai's house prices are expected to fall at a slower pace this year and next than previously thought as hopes for a successful vaccine rollout and an economic recovery boost confidence in the sector, a Reuters poll showed.

The UAE ranks second globally on vaccine rollout per head of population.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 1.1%, led by a 1.2% increase in the UAE's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank added 0.8%, despite reporting a lower 2020 profit of 3.81 billion dirhams ($1.04 billion), down from 5.24 billion dirhams a year earlier.

However, it beat analysts' mean net profit estimate of 3.46 billion dirhams, according to Refinitiv data.

On Sunday, the UAE recorded 2,948 new COVID-19 infections, down from a peak of 3,966 last week, and reported 12 deaths for the second day in a row.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was up 0.1%, with Banque Saudi Fransi and SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co rising 1.7% and 2.7%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the kingdom's health minister said on Sunday that complacency around coronavirus restrictions had led to a notable increase in daily cases.

In Qatar, the index edged up 0.1%, supported by a 0.9% gain in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Dubai stock dirhams UAE ranks Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Dubai leads major Gulf markets higher

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters