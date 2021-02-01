ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 106.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 121.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 25.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 30.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 41.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 92.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 127.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold-silver ratio falls to lowest since 2014

  • Spot silver hit its highest since Aug. 11 at $28.98 an ounce earlier in the session, and was up 5.7% to $28.53 by 0242 GMT.
  • "This is Asia's response" to all the retail mania, Brian Lan, managing director at GoldSilver Central said, adding, a lot of investors want to take advantage of the situation and make some profits.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

Silver rallied for the third straight session on Monday, soaring as much as 7.4% to a near six-month peak, after social media posts since last week called for retail investors to flood into the market and pump up the precious metal's prices.

Spot silver hit its highest since Aug. 11 at $28.98 an ounce earlier in the session, and was up 5.7% to $28.53 by 0242 GMT.

Silver, both a safe-haven asset and an industrial metal, has risen nearly 15% since Thursday, when posts began circulating on Reddit urging individual investors to buy silver mining stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETF) backed by physical silver bars, in a GameStop-style short-squeeze.

"This is Asia's response" to all the retail mania, Brian Lan, managing director at GoldSilver Central said, adding, a lot of investors want to take advantage of the situation and make some profits.

Demand for physical silver has more than doubled since Thursday as investors who were on the sidelines bought the metal on worries that prices will shoot up, Lan said.

In a spill over from US markets, silver ETF listed on Tokyo stock exchange jumped more than 10%, while shares of Australian silver explorers jumped between 20% and 40%.

Data from iShares Silver Trust ETF on Friday showed over 37 million shares were created in one day, each one representing an ounce of silver.

Buying an ETF can boost silver prices by increasing the number of shares in the fund and making its operator buy more metal to back them.

Following silver's gains, spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,858.02 per ounce. US gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,861.10.

The gold/silver ratio, which measures the number of silver ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, fell to its lowest since 2014.

Platinum rose 2.1% at $1,095.41 and palladium gained 0.5% to $2,238.01. Reuters

Gold Silver GoldSilver

Gold-silver ratio falls to lowest since 2014

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine

Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor

POL products’ prices increased

UK to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

Forensic audit of PIA, other loss-making SoEs to be conducted

PM to interact with public today

Over 4,400 held as Russian police clamp down on protests

Kashmir dispute: Qureshi optimistic about new US admin approach

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters