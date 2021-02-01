ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Social media abuzz with Iftikhar Gilani’s marriage to a 21-year-old woman

Zulfiqar Ahmad 01 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: An 80-year-old top lawyer and a former federal minister, has married a 21-year-old woman, leading to many people on social media trolling them for their age difference.

Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gilani, married a much younger 21-year-old girl. Their nuptials caught the attention of trolls, who started passing comments on their 59-year age gap.

The pictures of his wedding along with the bride are doing rounds all over social media. The internet trolls were quick to respond to his marriage to a 21-year-old girl with mixed congratulatory and criticism comments.

Gilani was born in Kohat on 18 July 1940 had served as federal minister of law in the first government of late Benazir Bhutto in 1988.

He joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2011, but the very next year in 2012, it was reported that he left PTI and joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He has 2 daughters and a son.

