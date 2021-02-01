ANL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
ASC 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
ASL 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.58%)
AVN 104.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.99%)
BOP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 121.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.17%)
EPCL 50.50 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.42%)
FCCL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
HASCOL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.53%)
HUBC 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
JSCL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.41%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.03%)
PAEL 41.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.63%)
PIBTL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
POWER 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.53%)
PPL 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.5%)
PRL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.95%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.28%)
SNGP 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
TRG 124.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
UNITY 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.32%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.93%)
BR100 5,004 Increased By ▲ 32.85 (0.66%)
BR30 26,053 Increased By ▲ 180.5 (0.7%)
KSE100 46,597 Increased By ▲ 211.38 (0.46%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 46.73 (0.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

African currencies week ahead: Major units seen under pressure

Reuters Updated 01 Feb 2021

JOHANNESBURG: Africa’s major currencies are set to experience a mixed trade next week as worries over economic activity and debt sustainability offset largely risk-on global sentiment.

NIGERIA — The naira is seen flat in the coming week, as the central bank turns the spotlight to exporters to try to boost foreign exchange liquidity after it eased rules on diaspora remittances last month, traders said.

The naira was quoted at 478 per dollar on the black market, a level it traded on Thursday and Wednesday, compared with 394.33 naira on the over-the-counter spot market. The currency has been under pressure on the black market, where it trades more freely, widening the gap with the official rate. The central bank plans to bar exporters who fail to remit dollar proceeds from banking services.

TANZANIA — Tanzania’s shilling is expected to hold steady next week as inflows from mining and agricultural exports match the demand for the US dollar from energy and manufacturing importers. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,314/2,324 on Thursday, unchanged from the last week’s close.

KENYA — The Kenyan shilling is expected to remain stable, helped by low dollar demand as cash flows are expect to be matched. At 0715 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling stronger at 109.75/95 versus 109.70/90 last Thursday.

UGANDA — The Ugandan shilling is seen trading in a stable range in the coming days as players await key economic data before taking big positions. At 1025 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, compared to last Thursday’s close of 3,680/3,690. The statistics office is expected to release this month’s consumer price index data on Friday while the central bank is also due to announce its latest policy rate.

ZAMBIA — Zambia’s kwacha currency is set to remain on the back foot in the coming week, as the country’s struggle to service its sovereign debt remains a drag on sentiment despite supportive copper prices globally. On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa’s second largest copper producer at 21.3800 per dollar, down from a close of 21.2350 a week ago.

Nigeria naira African currencies sustainability

African currencies week ahead: Major units seen under pressure

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine

Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor

POL products’ prices increased

UK to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

Forensic audit of PIA, other loss-making SoEs to be conducted

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.