Pakistan
SCCI hails CM over Sialkot Development Authority approval
- The business community appreciates the concrete role played by CM in setting up of SDA.
31 Jan 2021
LAHORE: President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaisar Iqbal Baryar has thanked Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for approving the establishment of Sialkot Development Authority (SDA), according to a handout issued here Sunday.
In a letter to the chief minister, the SCCI president termed the establishment of the SDA a revolutionary step to help resolve the city issues by improving management and development process.
It would also help in solving sanitation and sewerage issues besides improving the roads infrastructure, he said. The business community appreciates the concrete role played by CM in setting up of SDA.
