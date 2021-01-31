ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Inflation continues to decline in the country: Asad Umar

  • He said during current month inflation on Consumer Price Index is down to 5.7 percent, while the Core Inflation is at 5.4 percent.
PPI 31 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said inflation continues to decline in the country.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said during current month inflation on Consumer Price Index is down to 5.7 percent, while the Core Inflation is at 5.4 percent.

He said prior to PTI government formation, in July 2018, the Consumer Price Index was 5.8 percent, while core was 7.6 percent, indicating that the rate of inflation is lower today than prior to the PTI government.

