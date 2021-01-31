ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
Pakistan

PDM playing its card in most efficient manner: Fazl

Amjad Ali Shah 31 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: Brushing aside perpetrations about crack in alliance of the opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement head, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday that PDM is playing its card in most efficient manner and claimed that all public meetings of the opposition alliance were successful.

Talking to media in Peshawar after chairing a meeting of his party JUI-F at its provincial headquarters, Fazl said that another massive rally will be held in Hyderabad on February 9,. He also stressed on the need to work as a nation to save the country. PDM chief said that the future of incumbent rulers is dark and the country has faced humiliation multiple times at international level due to incompetence of the government.

He vowed that they will change destiny of the country with public movement and sentiments, adding that it is now a national duty to get rid of the incompetent rulers.

Commenting on the regional and global issues, PDM chief has criticized the government’s poor foreign policy as the country isolated internationally, saying that the tension was established with arch rival India while alleging that Afghanistan and Iran have become camps of India.

Expressing concern over increasing corruption in the country, Fazl said the Transparency International report and Broadsheet scandal had exposed the performance of the incompetent government and national exchequer suffered loss of millions of dollars. Therefore, he emphasized that the real public representative government has become inevitable in the country. The JUI-F chief said that PDM is playing its cards in the most efficient manner and claimed that all public meetings of the opposition alliance were successful.

