IoBM holds 23rd convocation; 1,480 degrees conferred

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi, held its 23rd Convocation (hybrid format) on Saturday, January 30, 2021. IoBM strictly followed ‘Government’s Guidelines on Mass Gatherings during Covid-19’. The 1480 graduates watched the ceremony via online streaming. These graduates are the Silver Jubilee Class of IoBM.

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail was the Chief Guest. The Keynote Speaker was Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO, Lucky Cement Limited. Present at the occasion were IoBM Chancellor, Bashir Janmohammad; Members of the Board of Governors; IoBM’s President Talib S. Karim; Executive Director Ms. Sabina Mohsin; Rector Dr. Syed Irfan Hyder; Deans, Heads of Academic Departments, members of the Convocation Committee, as well as the PhD and MPhil graduates, Gold Medalists for the year 2020.

During his Welcome Address, Bashir Janmohammad advised the graduates that those who remain devoted to their duty, follow a vision, are honest, and think about others, achieve success in life and career. He further added that IoBM alumni should give back to their alma mater by becoming teachers and by adding value to its endowment fund.

While sharing IoBM’s milestones achieved in 2019-20, President IoBM, Talib Karim shared IoBM’s swift adoption to Moodle LMS. He mentioned National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) recognizing CBM as a ‘W’ category business school, and IoBM receiving a Relevant Degree Awarding Institute (RDAI) from ICAP. He informed about IoBM Outreach Program’s success; setting up of Fab Lab; the active involvement of IoBM’s Alumni Association in various events; “Let’s Green Karachi” campaign initiated in collaboration with KMC; and the installation of a vertical farm on campus. He hoped that graduates of the IT era will have better career prospects and advised them to repay the love and devotion they received from their parents.

The Valedictorian, Sana Ahmed Alvi (BBA-Honours), received a Gold Medal for achieving the highest CGPA of 3.84. During her speech, she said that the IoBM experience instilled in graduates the attitude of making a difference. She viewed that adversity in success comes to those who manage change. The learning she and her fellow graduates acquired at IoBM has equipped them to adapt to change in life. Her advice for graduates was to strive for the welfare of others.

During his Keynote Address, Muhammad Ali Tabba advised the graduates to follow five keys to success: resolve, resilience, return, re-imagination, and reform. He added that adaptability, speed, resilience will become the pre-requisite for success. He emphasized on the needs of the sectors of manufacturing, agriculture, mining, tourism, and export among others. He recommended that the graduates should develop a start-up based on a viable business idea.

During his speech, Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail said that it is reassuring to see that educational institutes in Pakistan, like IoBM - are offering quality education. Our students do not have to go abroad for higher studies. These institutes offer degrees that are globally recognized. While sharing points on Pakistan’s economic progress he mentioned that the inflation has reduced from 12.6% to 7.9%. FBR tax collection increased from Rs. 469 billion to Rs. 508 billion while exports grew from Rs. 1.99 billion to over Rs. 2.35 billion. Foreign remittances have been arranged at Rs. 2 billion and foreign reserves stand at Rs. 13 billion. Pakistan has achieved a surplus account after 17 years. He asked the graduates to trust their country as we are heading in the right direction. He added that the Prime Minister has faith in the youth of Pakistan and is offering them soft loans through the Kamyab Jawan Program. Under this initiative, the youth are receiving a start-up loan of Rs. 2.5 crore on soft terms. The Governor further advised that the youth does not need to worry about finding a job as they can become job creators.

The graduates received their degrees in business management and allied disciplines. Gold medals were awarded to 22 students. Among the graduating class were BBA-Honors (370), BS (365), BE Electrical Engineering (11), MBA-Regular (280), MS (13), MPhil (18), and PhD (8) candidates. This is IoBM’s largest graduating batch since the Institute’s inception in 1995.

