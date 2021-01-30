ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Casey storms into Dubai Desert Classic lead heading into final round

  • Casey recorded six birdies and capped off his day with an eagle on the par-five 18th in an error-free round to jump up five places to lead Scotland's Robert MacIntyre.
  • To finish off with an eagle was pretty cool," Casey said. "You can never say (the round was) flawless...
Reuters 30 Jan 2021

England's Paul Casey carded an eight-under-par 64 in the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday and tied the lowest round of the week to go 15-under overall and take a one-shot lead heading into the final round.

Casey recorded six birdies and capped off his day with an eagle on the par-five 18th in an error-free round to jump up five places to lead Scotland's Robert MacIntyre. South African Brandon Stone is third, a shot further behind.

"To finish off with an eagle was pretty cool," Casey said. "You can never say (the round was) flawless... It was very controlled, challenging at the same time with a little bit of wind here and there.

"The strong asset I have in this game is the way I drive it, the length. The game has gone more and more towards length and I'm fortunate that I'm still able to lean on that strength and compete out here."

Casey is chasing his 15th European Tour title and though he has won at Abu Dhabi twice, the 43-year-old has never won in Dubai.

"I've won just down the road but never in Dubai," he added. "I can see the very impressive list of winners, there's photos of them behind the 18th green. Iconic trophy, iconic event... But there's a long way to go."

Laurie Canter and 2017 champion Sergio Garcia are tied for fourth, five shots behind Casey, while Finn Kalle Samooja is sixth at nine under after a 71.

Overnight leader Thomas Detry, who carded two bogey-free rounds, recorded two bogeys and two double bogeys to finish with 74, dropping the Belgian down to seventh alongside Justin Rose and Justin Harding.

golf Paul Casey Dubai Desert Classic

