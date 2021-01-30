ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

300 percent mangroves increased in Pakistan during 1990: SAPM

  • He said 95 percent of mangrove forests in the country were in the Indus delta in Sindh.
APP 30 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that mangroves covered an area of 477 square km in 1990 in Pakistan and have now expanded to cover 1,463 square km.This is a 300 per cent increase.

In a video message the SAPM here said, Pakistan was the only country which had immense production of mangroves than any other country.

He said 95 percent of mangrove forests in the country were in the Indus delta in Sindh.

He said WWF, IUCN and Sindh government had played pivotal role in increasing mangroves in the country. Adding that ,"We would increase one billion mangroves under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project."

The recent study also mentioned that mangrove forests were one of the most productive ecosystems on earth. They were not only useful for climate change mitigation and adaptation but also act as natural fortresses. Mangroves were also proven to protect against tsunamis and cyclones, he added.

Malik Amin Aslam

300 percent mangroves increased in Pakistan during 1990: SAPM

UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals

Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31

FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters