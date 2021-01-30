Inquiry Commission on Broadsheet Scandal: SBC opposes appointment of former justice

KARACHI: The Sindh Bar Council has expressed its reservations over the appointment of Justice (R) Azmat Saeed as head of the Inquiry Commission on the Broadsheet Scandal.

In a statement on Friday, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, vice chairman of the executive committee of the Sindh Bar Council, and Arif Dawood, chairman, expressed their reservations over appointment of Justice (R) Azmat Saeed as head of the Inquiry Commission of Broadsheet Scandal, saying that

the retired judge should not accept his appointment.

The Sindh Bar Council also expressed its strong concern over what it said “inordinate delay in hearing and disposal of the Foreign Funding Case of the present ruling party on one pretext or the other”.

