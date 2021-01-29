India vs Pakistan in MMA: Ahmed Mujtaba takes on Rahul Raju in ONE Championship

Pakistan’s mixed martial arts (MMA) star Ahmed Mujtaba, aka, The Wolverine, will face India’s Rahul Raju in a lightweight match on February 5.

Rahul Raju is coming off a win against his fellow countryman, Furqan Cheema, while Mujtaba had one thing in mind which was redemption.

"Pakistan vs India clashes are always exciting in any sport and now we are throwing down in a cage. I'm training hard and I will dedicate this fight to firstly, the people of Pakistan and the residents of Kashmir who have been under unlawful Indian Occupation,” said Mujtaba.

“This victory will be dedicated to them!” he added.

“I am confident that I will finish him either on the feet or submit him on the ground. I'm a BJJ Brown Belt under Astra Fight Team and he's a brown belt too. It will be a good fight to show my Grappling skills."

Commenting on his preparation heading into the mega match he said that he has learned new tools while training at Astra Fight Team.

"I learned a lot of new tools training at Astra Fight Team under head coach Marcelo Brigadeiro and my Brazilian Jiu Jitsu professor and fellow ONE Championship fight Gilberto Galvao. I plan on using every tool in the fight. ".

Rahul 'The Kerala Krusher' Raju is the SFC Welterweight Champion and has had an impressive run in ONE Championship. He is set to be Mujtaba's toughest opponent on paper.

This fight had been booked and scrapped twice before due to Mujtaba's visa rejections however could it be a third time charm.

Ahmed Mujtaba’s manager Muhammad Rizvan Ali commenting on the flight said that he is satisfied with Ahmed's preparation.

“I am very confident that Ahmed will finish this fight as he has just come out of a long layover and has a huge return of fire in his body.”

The fight will be streamed live on One Championship's YouTube Page and One Championship Application around 5pm PST (Pakistan Standard Time).