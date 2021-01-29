Markets
Australia shares poised for a strong start; NZ jumps
- The benchmark lost nearly 2% on Thursday, posting its worst session since September-end.
29 Jan 2021
Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, recovering from sharp losses in the previous session, as Wall Street rebounded on easing worries of a fallout from hedge funds selling long positions to cover shorts.
The local share price index futures rose 1.0%, a 9.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark lost nearly 2% on Thursday, posting its worst session since September-end.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1% in early trade.
SBP Baqir says moderately accommodative monetary a ‘right approach’
Australia shares poised for a strong start; NZ jumps
Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken
UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'
Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023
Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon
WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork
Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican
Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC
Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted
Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill
Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections
Read more stories
Comments