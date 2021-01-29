ANL 33.42 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.73%)
ASC 16.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
DGKC 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.67%)
EPCL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 18.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
HASCOL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HUBC 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.26%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
JSCL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.36%)
KAPCO 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.89%)
PAEL 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.17%)
PIBTL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
POWER 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.12%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (15.51%)
SNGP 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.66%)
TRG 125.49 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (2.93%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 60.31 (1.22%)
BR30 25,964 Increased By ▲ 523.13 (2.06%)
KSE100 46,558 Increased By ▲ 391.86 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,416 Increased By ▲ 157.27 (0.82%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN chief calls for US, Iran to work towards nuclear solution

  • "There's a lot of work to be done," but "I don't expect an immediate solution," Guterres said during a press conference when asked about the possibility of mediating a way out of the impasse.
AFP 29 Jan 2021

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Thursday for the United States and Iran to work together to break their current stalemate on the international nuclear accord but said he did not expect a quick outcome.

New president Joe Biden's Democratic administration said it was ready to return the US to the accord, after predecessor Donald Trump withdrew the country in 2018, but Washington and Tehran each expect the other to make the first move.

"There's a lot of work to be done," but "I don't expect an immediate solution," Guterres said during a press conference when asked about the possibility of mediating a way out of the impasse.

"I believe that everyone, all those who entered the JCPOA and other interested parties must work together to reduce uncertainties, to face difficulties and obstacles," he said, referring to the accord by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Without answering the question as to possible mediation, he said the matter is "progressively moving towards a situation where we can have an agreement that is essential for peace and stability in the Gulf and the world."

The deal, meant to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, was agreed between Iran, the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany in 2015.

"The JCPOA was a big diplomatic victory and an essential element for peace and stabilization in the Gulf," Guterres said, adding that "we regret that the agreement has been called into question."

"It's obvious that there are difficulties and obstacles, that there is an increased complexity because the US left (the agreement) and took additional measures (of sanctioning Iran). At the same time, Iran has taken some steps to develop its nuclear capabilities," he added.

In response to the US leaving the deal and imposing sanctions, Iran reneged on several of its nuclear commitments, though it insisted the measures were reversible.

United States Joe Biden UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Democratic administration JCPoA Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

UN chief calls for US, Iran to work towards nuclear solution

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters