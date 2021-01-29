Buzdar making efforts to woo opposition MPAs ahead of Senate polls

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is making continuous efforts to woo the opposition legislators ahead of the Senate elections.

On Thursday, the CM met with two MPAs, one each from the PML-N and the PPP. PPP MPA from PP-265, Raees Nabeel Ahmad in his meeting with the CM apprised him about the problems his constituency was facing, the sources said.

The CM said the far-flung areas have the first right on the development projects as these areas were deliberately ignored by the previous government. “My doors are open to all and I want to solve everyone’s problems; enemies of the development cannot mislead the nation by their negative propaganda,” the CM added.

Later, the CM had a meeting with PML-N MPA Kashif Mahmood, who is the third MPA after Muhammad Arshad and Nishat Ahmad Daha who met him in the last few days.

Talking to Kashif, the CM said, “We will continue to serve the masses with good intentions and our doors are open for everyone,” he said, adding: “Development package for every city is ready and Bahawalpur will also get one. I will visit the city soon.”

Moreover, talking to MPAs from Rawalpindi including adviser Asif Mehmood and Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, the CM disclosed that a separate development package is being devised for every city including Rawalpindi and he will soon visit Rawalpindi to review progress made on development schemes.

