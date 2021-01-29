ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Pakistan

Broadsheet scam: PBC, SCBA reject appointment of probe body head

Recorder Report 29 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) have expressed serious reservations over the appointment of Justice Azmat Saeed (retd), as head of Inquiry Commission to probe Broadsheet scam.

PBC Vice-Chairman Khushdil Khan and SCBA President Abdul Latif Afridi in a joint statement said that Justice Azmat having remained an active member of Panama case bench and having held the office of Deputy Prosecutor General, NAB, at the time of Broadsheet agreement, during General Pervez Musharaf regime, may not be able to maintain his neutrality while acting as the Inquiry Commission head.

He, therefore, better not to accept his appointment, they added.

The Bar leaders have also expressed their strong concern on inordinate delay in hearing and disposal of the foreign funding case of the present ruling party, on one pretext or the other, which is pending before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

They, therefore, have demanded from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the foreign funding case of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should be decided without further delay.

NAB PBC Justice Azmat Saeed SCBA Pervez Musharaf

