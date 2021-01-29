KATI for strong industry, academia liaison

KARACHI: President of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI), Saleem-uz-Zaman has urged for a strong liaison between industry, research and technical training entities.

He was addressing a joint awareness session for the development of constructive linkage between industry and educational institution.

Head of KATI’s standing committee on linkage with academia institute & government related department Ehtishamuddin, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Vice President Nighat Awan, Maheen Salman, DG Noriic NVTECH AVM Rana Anees, Chairman Sindh Board of Technical Education Dr Masroor Sheikh, President IoBM Talib Syyed Karim, CEO Aman Tech Ali Zafar, DG PCSIR Dr Shahnaz Parveen, Editor Dunya Forum Mustafa Habib Siddiqui and others also addressed on the occasion.

Saleem-uz-Zaman said that under the vision of our patron-in-Chief SM Muneer we always promote the educational and research activates especially in the field of technical advancement. He said that only research can provide us cost effective solutions for the industry to fight back our biggest challenge of higher costs of production. He said that industrialisation needs technical advancement and require trained human resource for the industry.

“That is a reason we bring almost all the prominent institutes and government departments today here to address this need of time as a stack holder,” he added.

Zubair Chhaya said that curriculum of technical institutes should be revamped in accordance to rapidly changing technologies and requirement of industry, a liaison between these institutes and industrialist should be in place.

