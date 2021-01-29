Markets
Bullion Rates
29 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Thursday (January 28, 2021).
==================================
In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees
==================================
KARACHI
----------------------------------
Gold Tezabi 24 CT 96836.00
Silver Tezabi 1131.68
----------------------------------
HYDERABAD
----------------------------------
Gold 24 CT 96625.00
Gold 22 CT 88570.00
Silver 1115.00
==================================
