ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 29 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (January 28, 2021).

====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================================
Member                         Company                         Turnover        Rates
Name                                                          of Shares
====================================================================================
Sherman Sec.                   Aisha Steel Mills Lt             300,000        25.50
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         300,000        25.50
Sherman Sec.                   Attock Petroleum Ltd             200,000       380.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         200,000       380.00
Sherman Sec.                   Nishat (Chunain)                  10,500        48.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          10,500        48.00
D.J.M. Sec.                    Aisha Steel Mills Lt           1,000,000        25.25
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       1,000,000        25.25
Surmawala Sec.                 Jah. Siddiqui & Co.                  500        31.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500        31.00
Multiline Sec.                 Century Paper                        100       131.00
Multiline Sec.                                                      100       130.70
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             200       130.85
Multiline Sec.                 Kot Addu Power Comp.              13,500        41.61
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          13,500        41.61
M. M. M. A. Khanani            Century Paper                      5,000       100.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000       100.00
Growth Sec.                    Fauji Cement                     100,000        23.40
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         100,000        23.40
Growth Sec.                    SILKBANK Ltd.                  1,250,000         1.25
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       1,250,000         1.25
Fikree's (SMC)                 Oil & Gas Developmen                 200       107.50
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             200       107.50
Fikree's (SMC)                 General Tyre                       1,000        85.50
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000        85.50
Fikree's (SMC)                 P. S. O.                             100       239.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             100       239.00
Adam Sec.                      Agha Steel Ind.                    2,000        37.50
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,000        37.50
Adam Sec.                      NetSol Technologies                  500       240.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500       240.00
Adam Sec.                      Pak. Int. Bulk Termi              28,000        13.14
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          28,000        13.14
JS Global Cap.                 Packages Limited                   1,500       520.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,500       520.00
Interactive Securities         SILKBANK Ltd.                    250,000         1.23
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         250,000         1.23
MRA Sec.                       JS Bank Ltd.                       3,000         7.35
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           3,000         7.35
Amer Securities                Amreli Steels Ltd.                 1,500        51.20
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,500        51.20
====================================================================================
                               Total Turnover                 3,167,500
====================================================================================

