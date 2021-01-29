Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
29 Jan 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (January 28, 2021).
====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
====================================================================================
Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mills Lt 300,000 25.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 25.50
Sherman Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 200,000 380.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 380.00
Sherman Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 10,500 48.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 48.00
D.J.M. Sec. Aisha Steel Mills Lt 1,000,000 25.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 25.25
Surmawala Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 500 31.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 31.00
Multiline Sec. Century Paper 100 131.00
Multiline Sec. 100 130.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 130.85
Multiline Sec. Kot Addu Power Comp. 13,500 41.61
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,500 41.61
M. M. M. A. Khanani Century Paper 5,000 100.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 100.00
Growth Sec. Fauji Cement 100,000 23.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 23.40
Growth Sec. SILKBANK Ltd. 1,250,000 1.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 1.25
Fikree's (SMC) Oil & Gas Developmen 200 107.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 107.50
Fikree's (SMC) General Tyre 1,000 85.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 85.50
Fikree's (SMC) P. S. O. 100 239.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 239.00
Adam Sec. Agha Steel Ind. 2,000 37.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 37.50
Adam Sec. NetSol Technologies 500 240.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 240.00
Adam Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 28,000 13.14
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,000 13.14
JS Global Cap. Packages Limited 1,500 520.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 520.00
Interactive Securities SILKBANK Ltd. 250,000 1.23
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 1.23
MRA Sec. JS Bank Ltd. 3,000 7.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 7.35
Amer Securities Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,500 51.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 51.20
====================================================================================
Total Turnover 3,167,500
====================================================================================
