KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (January 28, 2021).

==================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ==================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ==================================================================================== Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mills Lt 300,000 25.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 25.50 Sherman Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 200,000 380.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 380.00 Sherman Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 10,500 48.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 48.00 D.J.M. Sec. Aisha Steel Mills Lt 1,000,000 25.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 25.25 Surmawala Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 500 31.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 31.00 Multiline Sec. Century Paper 100 131.00 Multiline Sec. 100 130.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 130.85 Multiline Sec. Kot Addu Power Comp. 13,500 41.61 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,500 41.61 M. M. M. A. Khanani Century Paper 5,000 100.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 100.00 Growth Sec. Fauji Cement 100,000 23.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 23.40 Growth Sec. SILKBANK Ltd. 1,250,000 1.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 1.25 Fikree's (SMC) Oil & Gas Developmen 200 107.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 107.50 Fikree's (SMC) General Tyre 1,000 85.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 85.50 Fikree's (SMC) P. S. O. 100 239.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 239.00 Adam Sec. Agha Steel Ind. 2,000 37.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 37.50 Adam Sec. NetSol Technologies 500 240.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 240.00 Adam Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 28,000 13.14 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,000 13.14 JS Global Cap. Packages Limited 1,500 520.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 520.00 Interactive Securities SILKBANK Ltd. 250,000 1.23 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 1.23 MRA Sec. JS Bank Ltd. 3,000 7.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 7.35 Amer Securities Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,500 51.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 51.20 ==================================================================================== Total Turnover 3,167,500 ====================================================================================

